Operation Christmas Child begins collections this week

FORT WAYNE​​​​​, Ind. (WOWO) – Drop-off sites are now open for Operation Christmas Child…

It’s National Collection Week and more than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open until next Monday. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for three decades.

In 2023, they hope to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

Participants can use the online lookup tool to find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”