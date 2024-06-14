Police Officer Hurt After Shootout With Burglary Suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne Police officer has been shot after a burglary call that quickly escalated. Police were called to Holton Avenue on the city’s Southeast Side, where a homeowner reported that they heard a window break and saw two armed suspects, entering a garage. Police arrived quickly and found the broken window when they were quickly confronted by the two suspects, one with a fully automatic handgun. Gunfire erupted as the police traded shots with the suspects, who both ran away from the scene. Two people were hit by end of the exchange, one officer and one suspect. The officer got immediate medical help and is in stable condition. The suspect was shot in the abdomen and found hiding on Fairfax Avenue. He’s since been released and is being held in Allen County Jail while police search for his accomplice.