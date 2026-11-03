Max Engling Makes Election Day Push for Indiana Secretary of State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Max Engling is making a final Election Day appeal to Hoosier voters, emphasizing election security, Republican turnout and what he describes as a choice between “socialism and common sense.”

During an interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee Tuesday morning, Engling discussed President Donald Trump’s recent endorsement and Election Day message urging Hoosiers to support Republican candidates.

Engling said Trump formally endorsed him a couple of weeks ago and described the president’s support as an important part of the campaign’s final push.

Election security a central issue

Engling identified election integrity and election security as major priorities in his campaign.

He urged Republican voters to turn out Tuesday, saying the outcome could have implications beyond the Secretary of State’s race.

Engling also criticized campaign advertisements from his Democratic opponent, calling them misleading and accusing the campaign of making false claims. Those comments reflect Engling’s characterization of the ads.

Third-party candidate draws criticism

Engling also addressed the candidacy of former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, who is running for Secretary of State under the Lincoln Party.

Engling questioned the motivations behind the third-party effort, alleging it is intended to disrupt Republican politics in Indiana. Those allegations were not independently verified in the interview.

Engling outlines experience

Asked how he would work to build public trust in the Secretary of State’s office, Engling pointed to his experience managing divisions, working on transition teams, operating a small business and participating in elections.

He also cited his experience working with the Indiana General Assembly, saying he would bring a professional approach to the office.

Engling said he had not yet voted when he spoke with WOWO Tuesday morning. He planned to cast his ballot at his home precinct at 9 a.m., followed by an opportunity to speak with reporters.

Indiana voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for Election Day. Engling is seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana Secretary of State.