Allen County voters head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Election Day is here, and Allen County voters will have until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots.

Polls across Allen County opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.

Allen County operates under a vote center system, meaning registered voters are not assigned to a specific polling location. Instead, voters can cast their ballots at any of the county’s 53 vote centers, regardless of where they live.

That gives voters the flexibility to choose a location that is most convenient, whether near home, work or another destination.

Voters can find a complete list of Allen County Election Day polling locations, along with an interactive map to help locate the nearest vote center, at elections.acimap.us.

The Allen County Election Board encourages residents to check their polling location and make a plan to vote before heading to the polls.

Polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.