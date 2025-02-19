Mayor Sharon Tucker’s First State Of The City Address Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the city will also launch the second phase of its infill housing strategy, which involves building on unused or underused lands in urban spaces.

“We want to expand the housing supply in Fort Wayne and reduce barriers to homeownership,” Tucker said. “Potential projects could include more homes with new construction technologies, cottage court style developments, and homes with smaller square footages.”

In addition, the city will also seek to acquire vacant or underutilized legacy properties to redevelop with a goal of attracting 2,500 jobs and $250 million in capital investment.

With that, city officials will study corridor retail opportunities on South Calhoun Street, the East State Village, and in Waynedale.

“We want to identify what’s working and what isn’t, along with opportunities for new commercial development,” Tucker said. “The end result will be an action plan to facilitate future investments in these areas of interest where gaps exist.”

Changes are also coming to public safety in Fort Wayne, the mayor said.

Improvements are planned across the city, with $3 million in capital improvements for parks, which will include the installation of new playgrounds.

“I also want to point out that our team is intentional in helping to ensure that the wonderful amenities in our park are inclusive and able to be used by people of all abilities,” Tucker said.

A $45 million mixed-use development is planned near the northwest edge of Promenade Park and is expected to include housing, retail and public parking space.

“Fort Wayne is my home,” Tucker said. “I want the very best for every resident, neighborhood and business in our great city.”

“Come alongside me as we forge new footprints together for a better tomorrow.”