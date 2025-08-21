Mayor Tucker Celebrates Groundbreaking For Roosevelt Reserves Phase II

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker joined local developer Jerry Starks today to break ground on Phase II of Roosevelt Reserves, the first major single-family housing development in southeast Fort Wayne in 50 years.

Roosevelt Reserves is a 131-lot subdivision situated on 126 acres of land at Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads and addresses the Southeast Strategy goal of offering a diversity of housing values, types and choices in the area. By attracting new owner-occupied households, the project provides opportunities for families to build wealth through home ownership and to stimulate further investment in this historically underinvested part of the city.

Phase I of Roosevelt Reserves includes 49 single-family lots, Phase II includes 30 lots and Phase III will have 52 lots. Already, the project has generated more than $5 million in private investment and more private dollars will be invested in Phases II and III.

“Housing continues to be one of my top priorities. As a people-focused mayor, I want individuals and families to have opportunities for homeownership with all types of housing options to help meet the needs of our residents,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m grateful for the partnership with Jerry Starks and his team. Roosevelt Reserves continues to make a positive difference as we work together to help our community grow.”

Developer Jerry Starks commented: “This groundbreaking represents more than just the start of new construction; it’s the continuation of a vision to bring lasting change to Southeast Fort Wayne. While I may be the one at the forefront, this moment is the result of countless hours of work from a dedicated team behind the scenes. From the development group to our construction crews and office staff, every person has played a vital role in moving this project forward.

“We’re incredibly proud of the community we’re building — one that reflects quality, intention, and the promise of progress. Over the years, I’ve learned there’s no such thing as impossible. What hasn’t happened in this part of town for decades is finally becoming reality, and I’m honored to help lead that transformation.”

Starks received City Council approval in February 2023 to use Legacy funds to pay for a portion of needed public infrastructure improvements including water, sewer, and street work. A residential tax increment finance district was also formed by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission to reimburse the Legacy funds through new taxes generated by the project.

The Legacy loan commitment for Phase II was contingent on the developer successfully developing Phase I according to a number of metrics, including having housing starts on at least 50 percent of the lots from Phase I.