Fort Wayne And Tax Abatements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne uses tax abatements to attract businesses and create jobs, offering breaks from three to ten years based on investment and job creation.

Some areas automatically qualify for a 10-year break.

Councilman Nathan Hartman says the current system doesn’t always reward the right companies.

“We want living wages, good jobs, and less reliance on social services,” he said.

City officials are updating the system to encourage higher-paying jobs that better benefit the community.