Mayor Tucker Cuts Ribbon On Meridian Health Clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The new Meridian Health Clinic on the Village Premier campus in southeast Fort Wayne is now open. Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and representatives from Meridian Health Services, House Investments and the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority cut the ribbon today on the clinic, 2020 McKinnie Ave.

Recognized as a vital component of the 2020 Southeast Development Strategy, the new 9,800-square-foot medical clinic offers routine medical care for all ages, integrated health services, treatment of chronic medical conditions, illness visits, routine physicals, vaccinations, wellness visits, therapy and counseling, psychiatry and more.

The opening of the health clinic marks a significant next step in the Village Premier development project and represents a $4.5 million private investment. The City of Fort Wayne purchased the property in 2010 and demolished the blighted McMillen Park apartments on the site in 2011. The Redevelopment Commission issued a request for proposals to develop the property in late 2020.

“I’m encouraged to see the continued private investment in the Village Premier mixed-use development,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m happy to welcome Meridian Health Services to this community so that nearby residents now have convenient access to quality, affordable health care for the entire family.”

“Our mission is to create healthier communities, and with the help of our partners with the City of Fort Wayne and House Investments, we are doing just that in the opening this unique clinic,” said Seth Warren, president & CEO of Meridian Health Services. “We are happy to expand our footprint in Fort Wayne beyond our Lake Avenue location and look forward to introducing the Southeast Fort Wayne community to the broad spectrum of whole-person health services we provide.”

Meridian Health Services focuses on a “whole-person” healthcare approach and has been providing health care services for nearly 50 years at over 85 locations, with several in the Fort Wayne and Bluffton areas. Annually, Meridian provides more than $3.7 million in charity care and serves more than 77,000 patients throughout Indiana.

Village Premier is a 20-acre development located at the southeast corner of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue. The master developer is House Investments, LLC. The first phase of Village Premier includes Park’s Edge, with 208 affordable apartments, a clubhouse and various on-site amenities. Future phases will include approximately 50 affordable apartments for individuals 55+, market-rate town houses, 12 single-family homes, and an early learning childcare center. Once the project is complete, there will be an anticipated total investment of over $70 million. Park’s Edge and Meridian Health Services were both designed by Fort Wayne-based MKM Architecture + Design.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Meridian Health Services to the Village Premier development and look forward to the health clinic contributing to the vitality and well-being of the entire community,” said Matt Gadus, CEO of House Investments. “At House Investments, our goal is to deliver impactful, community-minded projects, and it is partnerships like this with the City of Fort Wayne and Meridian Health that bring that vision to life.”

Support for Village Premier comes from the City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission tax increment financing, and a $6 million state READI grant issued by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.