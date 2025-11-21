Delaware County Man Arrested on Rape and Assault Charges

MARION, IND. (WOWO) Authorities have arrested Larry Gene Combs II of Delaware County on multiple felony charges following allegations that he assaulted and raped a woman at his Muncie home.

Police say Combs reportedly attacked the victim on several occasions, including punching her, placing her in a chokehold, and threatening her with a knife. He faces charges including rape and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Combs is currently held at the Delaware County Jail without bond. Investigators continue to review the case.