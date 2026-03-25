March 25, 2026
Local NewsMichigan News

Medical Compact Agreement Prevents Healthcare Disruptions

by Brian Ford0
a group of doctors performing surgery on a patient

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan lawmakers say they have reached an agreement to preserve the licenses of thousands of physicians ahead of a looming deadline.

State leaders plan to pass legislation renewing Michigan’s participation in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, which allows doctors to practice across state lines, according to Bridge Michigan.

Without renewal by March 28, an estimated 8,000 doctors could lose their ability to legally practice in Michigan, raising concerns about widespread disruptions to patient care. Health officials have warned that missed approvals could impact thousands of appointments and strain an already limited healthcare workforce.

The agreement follows months of legislative delays despite bipartisan support for maintaining the compact. Lawmakers now say the measure is expected to pass in time to avoid interruptions in care.

Medical professionals say the development is encouraging but note that final approval is still required before the deadline to ensure continued coverage for patients statewide.

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