Ohio Health Officials Urge Vaccination After Measles Case

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WOWO) Health officials in Ottawa County, Ohio are encouraging residents to take precautions after a confirmed measles case, according to WTOL.

The case is no longer considered infectious, and no additional cases have been identified. Health leaders say a full investigation, including contact tracing, has been completed to prevent further spread. Officials emphasize that the single case does not meet the criteria for an outbreak.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a distinctive rash that typically begins at the hairline before spreading across the body.

With travel season approaching, health officials are urging residents to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact in crowded spaces and stay up to date on vaccinations. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is widely available and provides strong protection, with two doses offering about 97% effectiveness.

Nationally, measles cases are rising. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 1,400 confirmed cases across dozens of states so far this year, highlighting the importance of prevention efforts.