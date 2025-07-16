Medical Emergency Causes Crash in DeKalb County

Auburn, Ind. (WOWO) – Just after 5:30 p.m., a Honda Odyssey was driving in the passing lane on I-69 near the 326-mile marker. The driver began having a seizure and left the roadway, where it struck the barrier and swerved back onto the roadway, stopping directly in the middle of both lanes.

Driver 2 in an Audi Q5 was driving northbound in the same lane and the same location. When the Honda swerved back onto the road, the Q5 responded by swerving off the road to avoid a collision and ended up off the right-hand side of the roadway.

There were no injuries, and all parties were routinely checked out at Parkview Regional Medical Center.