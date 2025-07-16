July 16, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Medical Emergency Causes Crash in DeKalb County

by Macy Gray0
("Indiana State Police" by Dave Conner, CC BY 2.0)

Auburn, Ind. (WOWO) – Just after 5:30 p.m., a Honda Odyssey was driving in the passing lane on I-69 near the 326-mile marker. The driver began having a seizure and left the roadway, where it struck the barrier and swerved back onto the roadway, stopping directly in the middle of both lanes.

Driver 2 in an Audi Q5 was driving northbound in the same lane and the same location. When the Honda swerved back onto the road, the Q5 responded by swerving off the road to avoid a collision and ended up off the right-hand side of the roadway.

There were no injuries, and all parties were routinely checked out at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Related posts

Italy-Based Steel Manufacturer Invests in Fort Wayne

WOWO News

Bill requiring public release of certain police body cam videos passes Senate

AP News

Allen County Democrats Hire Former Republican To Lead Them

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.