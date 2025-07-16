Familiar Faces Return to the Jungle

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Komets announced yesterday afternoon that veteran forward Anthony Petruzzelli will be making a return to The Fort (ECHL affiliate Edmonton Oilers), along with defensemen Matt Murphy, for the 74th season of Komet Hockey. The 2025-26 season will be Petruzzelli’s eighth and Murphy’s fourth.

Back in the 2023-24 season, Petruzzelli skated with the Indy Fuel, the ECHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. At just 32, Petruzzelli has skated in 393 regular-season games with the Komets, including playing in 243 consecutive games from 2018 to 2023. The Federal Way, Washington, native has scored 115 goals and 121 assists for 236 points in the black and orange. Petruzzelli has also appeared in 59 post-season contests, helping the Komets win the Kelly Cup in 2021. He is a five-time winner of the True Komet award and has twice taken home the Mr. Hustle award. He has also been named Most Improved Player and the best Defensive Forward.

The True Komet award, also known as the Wiegmann Family True Komet Award, is presented to the player who best exemplifies team spirit and a positive attitude both on and off the ice.

“Anthony Petruzzelli epitomizes what it is like being a Komet. His hustle, grit, and style of play make him the player he is,” said General Manager David Franke. “Him winning the Komet Mr. Hustle Award and True Komet award has endeared him to Komet fans. His leadership qualities will once again be an important part of this game.”

Murphy, 30, played with Cincinnati (Toronto Maple Leafs), Tahoe (Vegas Golden Knights), and Fort Wayne last season, scoring a total of three goals and 22 assists for 25 points in 67 games. With the Komets, the 6’2 lefty has scored 10 goals and 28 assists for 38 points in 81 games and was a member of the 2021 Kelly Cup championship team. He was also named to the 2023 ECHL All-Star Game as a member of the Iowa Heartlanders.

“Matt Murphy is a solid player — in your face style of player. He does not shy away from the physical part of the game,” said Franke. “He is a great puck mover, solid defensively, and our top defenseman on the penalty kill. Both he and Petruzzelli were part of the Kelly Cup championship team, so they know what it takes to win.”

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 74th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011