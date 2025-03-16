Van-Del Drive-In Screen Collapses

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Heavy rain and wind caused some damage at the Van-Del Drive-In on Saturday.

With wind speeds reaching up to 60 miles per hour, the second screen at the drive-in fell over.

21 Alive News says the screen was held down by concrete supports, though the strong storm was able to cause the collapse.

Rodney Saunders, the owner of the drive-in, says the theatre is insured and they do plan to rebuild the second screen.

They also say that whether they have one or two screens up for the season, the drive-in does plan to open in late April for the 2025 drive-in season.

Saunders says the best way to support them as they cover the repairs is to visit the theatre once it opens.

An exact opening date for this season has not yet been posted to the Van-Del Drive-In’s website.