September 17, 2026
Local News

Miami Indian Heritage Days continues in October

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/History Center of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The History Center will continue its 2026 Miami Indian Heritage Days series with an event Saturday, October 3, at the Chief Richardville House.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic site at 5705 Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne.

Visitors can learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups through local artists, performers and presenters.

M.I.A.M.I., or Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians, will demonstrate Wiikiaami cattail matting during the October 3 event.

The Chief Richardville House, also known as akima pinšiwa awiiki, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission includes a guided tour of the National Historic Landmark.

Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for youth and seniors. History Center members and children ages 2 and younger can attend for free.

The final Miami Indian Heritage Days events of 2026 will be Traders Days on November 7 and 8. The event will feature traditional crafts, goods and wares, along with hands-on demonstrations and educational programs. Traders Days is free to the public.

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