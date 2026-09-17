September 17, 2026
Local News

Southwest Allen County Schools to host ‘Under the Lights’ celebration

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/Southwest Allen County Schools)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 800 Southwest Allen County Schools students will showcase their talents Thursday night during a districtwide celebration at Homestead High School.

“Under the Lights” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, student performances, art, athletics and hands-on demonstrations.

Students will demonstrate activities including robotics, pottery wheel throwing and glassblowing. Guests can also explore interactive activities, food and entertainment throughout the evening.

The celebration will conclude with a fireworks display over Homestead High School Stadium.

Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine, although the final layout will depend on Thursday’s weather.

If conditions require changes, the event could be held entirely outdoors, entirely indoors or use a combination of indoor and outdoor activities.

More information is available through Southwest Allen County Schools.

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