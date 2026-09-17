New mRNA flu vaccine approved for adults 50 and older

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new flu vaccine using mRNA technology is now available for adults 50 and older, offering another option for protection against seasonal influenza.

The FDA recently approved MFLUSIVA, made by Moderna, for adults 50 and older, with accelerated approval for adults 65 and older.

According to information provided by Moderna, clinical studies found the vaccine was approximately 27% more effective than a standard flu shot.

Unlike many traditional flu vaccines, MFLUSIVA uses mRNA technology, which can allow vaccines to be designed and manufactured using a different process than traditional egg-based production.

The vaccine’s approval comes ahead of the upcoming flu season. The CDC estimates that during the 2024-25 flu season, influenza caused about 710,000 hospitalizations and 45,000 deaths in the United States.

Older adults face a higher risk of serious complications from the flu.

Health experts say the new vaccine could provide another option for adults 50 and older as they prepare for flu season.

People considering the new vaccine should talk with their health care provider about whether it is appropriate for them.