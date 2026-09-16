Michigan Corrections Department Accused of Retaliating Against Inmate During Religious Fast

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO). A Michigan civil rights agency is accusing the state Department of Corrections of discriminating against an inmate over his religious practices and retaliating against him after he filed a civil rights complaint.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says the dispute involves an inmate who had reached a settlement with the Michigan Department of Corrections over a separate complaint.

According to the civil rights agency, two days after MDOC signed that settlement, corrections personnel ordered the inmate to provide a urine sample for a drug test, despite knowing he was participating in a religious fast.

The inmate could not produce a urine sample within an hour. MDCR says corrections personnel then placed him in segregation for about 10 days.

The agency says the inmate’s urine test eventually came back negative for illicit drugs that same day.

MDCR Executive Director John E. Johnson Jr. said incarceration does not take away a person’s right to practice their religion and should not expose them to retaliation for filing a civil rights complaint.

“Incarceration does not eliminate a person’s right to practice their faith, nor does it allow for retaliation for filing a civil rights complaint,” Johnson said. “Our state’s civil rights protections must serve as a tool to preserve fair treatment for everyone.”

Following its investigation, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed a formal charge of discrimination against MDOC Monday.

The agency is recommending that MDOC employees involved be required to undergo training on discrimination and retaliation.

MDCR is also seeking compensation for the inmate for alleged loss of property, emotional distress and financial hardship.

The allegations have not yet been finally decided.

The discrimination charge will go before an Administrative Law Judge, who will determine whether discrimination occurred and whether remedies are warranted.

If the judge determines that discrimination occurred, the case will then proceed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission for a final ruling.