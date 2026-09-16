September 16, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

Ohio School Report Cards for 2025-26 School Year Being Released

by Brian Ford0
A classroom filled with lots of desks and chairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO). Ohio schools are getting their latest report cards today, giving families a new look at how districts performed during the 2025-26 school year.

The Ohio Department of Education is releasing the annual report cards for schools across the state, with ratings ranging from one to five stars in half-star increments.

The ratings cover areas including literacy and workforce preparation and are intended to highlight accomplishments while identifying areas where districts need to improve.

The latest results will also give parents and educators a chance to compare this year’s performance with previous years.

Toledo Public Schools, the largest district in the area, received a two-star rating on last year’s report card, down from two-and-a-half stars the previous year.

The 2025-26 report cards are being made available through the Ohio Department of Education.

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