Michigan Education Experts Call for Reading Reform and Less Politics in Schools

DETROIT, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan must improve students’ reading skills, better prepare young people for college and careers, and stop allowing political disputes to derail education reform, according to a panel of education leaders examining the state’s struggling schools.

The discussion took place October 21 at Bridge Michigan’s inaugural Issues Summit at Marygrove Conservancy in Detroit. Four education experts examined early literacy, workforce preparation and the challenges facing Michigan’s K-through-12 education system.

The conversation came as the state continued to struggle with low reading scores, chronic absenteeism affecting more than 27% of students and college-readiness results showing that only about one in four Michigan high school juniors meets the benchmark.

Venessa Keesler, president and chief executive officer of Launch Michigan, an organization working to change the state’s high school graduation standards and requirements, said Michigan has repeatedly started education reforms only to abandon them when political priorities change.

“We have to be really honest about the fact that Michigan starts and stops and starts and stops and starts and stops and we let politics come in,” Keesler said. “We make policy competitive and not collaborative. And who pays for that is our kids.”

Michigan has previously pursued policies intended to improve reading performance, including a requirement that struggling third-graders repeat the grade. Numerous exemptions weakened the policy before lawmakers repealed it. The state also briefly used an A-through-F grading system for schools before lawmakers discontinued that approach.

More recent bipartisan legislation is establishing new literacy requirements, including mandatory training for elementary teachers in the science of reading and screening requirements intended to identify students with characteristics of dyslexia.

Danielle Cover, a kindergarten-through-fifth-grade literacy coach at Ferndale Public Schools, said specialized training can help teachers improve reading instruction, although the time commitment can be substantial.

Cover described the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS, program as particularly valuable to her professional development.

“That learning is incredibly valuable and is the best training that I have received as an educator in my 20-year career,” Cover said. “However, it is long, it is intense, it is very detailed.”

Cover said compensating teachers for the time required to complete training could help districts build support for the new mandates. She also cautioned that teaching foundational reading skills is only part of the challenge, emphasizing that students need continued opportunities to develop their literacy as they advance through school.

At Harrison Community Schools in Clare County, students in middle and high school spend 30 minutes each day reading a book of their choice. Teachers participate in the reading period, reinforcing the expectation that literacy remains important beyond the elementary grades.

Superintendent Judy Walton said reading instruction must continue throughout a student’s education because literacy is essential in virtually every career.

“There’s not a job I can think of that you don’t have to be able to read, right?” Walton said. “And so we can’t just stop that at fifth grade. That’s got to be a preK-12 piece.”

Walton also encouraged community members to volunteer in schools. One way to help, she said, is to read with students who are already advanced readers, allowing teachers to devote more time to children who need additional support.

Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of the Michigan College Access Network, said volunteering can also help residents understand the realities of today’s classrooms and strengthen connections between schools and their communities.

The panel also examined the relationship between early literacy, higher education and Michigan’s workforce goals.

The state has set a target of having 60% of working-age adults earn a college degree or skills certificate by 2030. Fewins-Bliss, who supports that goal, said Michigan is not adequately preparing enough students and adults to pursue further education, nor providing sufficient pathways to finance that education and transition into employment.

“We’re not preparing enough kids in K-12 — and I would argue adults, who are beyond K-12 — to go into college, providing them the opportunities to pay for it, without a lot of debt, providing them a pathway through college into the workforce,” Fewins-Bliss said. “And so that system is broken.”

He urged adults to provide students with better advice grounded in research and evidence about the benefits of college, career training and other educational options. He also called on the public to stop treating education as something to be attacked or dismissed.

The discussion reflected concerns beyond classroom performance. Bridge Michigan reported that students in rural areas attend college at lower rates than their peers elsewhere, while some schools face transportation limitations and funding challenges that can restrict opportunities for students.

The summit grew out of Bridge Listens, a yearlong effort to gather public input on Michigan’s most important issues as the 2026 election season approached. The news organization received more than 6,400 survey responses, with education ranking fifth among respondents’ leading concerns.

More than 375 people attended the summit in person or online, with an additional watch party at Alpena Community College bringing residents together to discuss how statewide issues affect northeastern Michigan.

For Keesler, lasting improvement will require more than introducing new rules. She said Michigan must maintain a consistent commitment to reform, encourage cooperation across political divisions and keep students at the center of decision-making.

“Education system change requires systems change, which means we need to stay the course, keep on the path, give up some of our own priorities and keep kids at the center,” Keesler said.

The panelists’ recommendations centered on stronger early reading instruction, continued literacy development throughout students’ school years, better preparation for postsecondary education and skilled careers, and greater community involvement in local schools. They argued that sustaining those efforts will be critical to improving outcomes for Michigan students.