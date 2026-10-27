USDA Warns Consumers Not to Eat Recalled Imperio Beef Jerky Products

ELGIN, Ill. (WOWO) — Nearly 950 pounds of beef jerky sold under the Imperio brand are being recalled after federal food safety officials discovered the products were made without required federal inspection and carried an unauthorized USDA inspection mark.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall October 24, involving approximately 946 pounds of ready-to-eat beef jerky produced by Imperio Distribution LLC, an establishment based in Elgin, Illinois. The products were packaged between January and October 2026 and distributed to retail locations in seven states, including Indiana and Michigan.

The recall covers three varieties sold in sealed two-ounce bags: Imperio Fuego Beef Jerky, Imperio Original Beef Jerky and Imperio Limón Beef Jerky. The packages also identify the products as “Carne Seca,” the Spanish term for dried meat.

Federal inspectors said the products were misbranded because they carried a USDA mark of inspection that the company was not authorized to use. The mark contained establishment number 1885, which belongs to another facility.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. The agency said the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, raising concerns about whether they were manufactured under the required food safety oversight.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled beef jerky. However, the absence of reported illnesses does not eliminate the potential risk.

The FSIS warns that meat products produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria or other contaminants that could threaten consumer health. Federal officials are concerned that some of the recalled packages may still be available in retail stores or stored in consumers’ refrigerators and pantries.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged not to eat them. The USDA recommends throwing the beef jerky away or returning it to the store where it was purchased.

The affected products were distributed to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. The agency said retail distribution lists will be posted on its recalls website when available.

The FSIS also conducts recall effectiveness checks to determine whether companies have notified their customers and taken steps to ensure recalled products are no longer available for sale.

Consumers who believe they became ill or were injured after eating the beef jerky should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Imperio Distribution LLC owner Manuel Cortes at 630-532-9560 or manuelcortes33@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. Complaints involving meat, poultry or egg products can be submitted through the agency’s Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.