Michigan Groups Work to Build Voter Confidence Ahead of 2026 Midterm Election

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — With Michigan’s Nov. 3 general election less than a month away, civic groups and local election officials are working to build voter confidence by giving students and community members a closer look at how the state’s elections are conducted.

Michiganders for Civic Resilience and MSU Vote held a nonpartisan community event Wednesday at Michigan State University focused on how ballots are cast, counted and verified and where voters can find reliable election information. The event brought students and members of the community together with county clerks ahead of the November election. Michigan State University also listed the event as an opportunity for voters to ask questions about the process and learn what happens after a ballot is submitted.

Tonya Schuitmaker, a Republican co-lead for Michiganders for Civic Resilience, said the goal was to give students a better understanding of the election system and reinforce confidence in its security and transparency according to WILX.

The event comes as election officials continue to contend with voter concerns and misinformation about election administration. Schuitmaker said one of the most common misconceptions she hears from voters, regardless of age, is that elections are rigged.

“That couldn’t be further more from the truth,” Schuitmaker said, adding that voters should have confidence that ballots are counted and elections are conducted properly.

County clerks at the event emphasized that election administrators are responsible for following Michigan law and the rules governing elections, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Whether we are Democrat, Republican, or even the non-partisan appointed clerks, we follow the law, we follow the Constitution, we follow the statutes, and we follow all of the guidance,” said Barb Byrum, the Ingham County clerk.

The event was scheduled to feature Byrum, a Democrat, and Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, a Republican, as speakers. Organizers said the bipartisan participation was intended to give voters an opportunity to hear directly from election officials about how the system works.

Rebekah Warren, the Democratic co-lead for Michiganders for Civic Resilience, said organizers are also focused on encouraging younger voters to become engaged early.

Warren pointed to increased participation among young voters in Michigan’s primaries this year and said developing voting habits early could lead to longer-term civic participation.

“There’s a lot of research that shows that earlier in life that we become voters, we stay more engaged for a lifetime. So we’re hoping to do that,” Warren said.

For students attending the event, the discussion offered an opportunity to connect the mechanics of voting with the importance of participating.

John Fahey, an MSU senior, said voting gives people a way to make their opinions heard.

“It’s important to do it just so you can voice your opinion,” Fahey said. “If you want to voice your opinion, you’ve got to do it.”

Michigan’s Nov. 3 election will include statewide and local contests, and the Michigan Secretary of State’s office is urging voters to make a plan well before Election Day.

State election officials say the deadline to register to vote online or by mail for the November election is Oct. 19. Beginning Oct. 20, voters registering for the election must do so in person at their local clerk’s office or satellite office and provide proof of residency. Voters can continue registering in person through Election Day.

Michigan’s constitutionally required early-voting period runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. The Nov. 3 general election is the next statewide election listed by the Michigan Department of State.

Michigan election officials are also encouraging voters to verify their registration information and learn their voting options before heading to the polls. The state provides information on registration, early voting, absentee voting, drop boxes and Election Day voting through its voter information resources.

The push for voter education comes as absentee and early voting activity is already building. The Michigan Department of State reported Oct. 6 that more than 201,000 voters had returned ballots by mail, secure drop box or at a local clerk’s office, about 30% more than at the same point ahead of the 2022 general election.

With the election approaching, organizers of Wednesday’s event say understanding the process is an important part of encouraging participation — particularly among younger voters — while giving the public an opportunity to hear directly from the people responsible for administering Michigan elections.

For voters, election officials’ message is straightforward: check your registration, understand your voting options and make a plan to cast your ballot before Nov. 3.