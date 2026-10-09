Michigan Health Officials Urge Residents to Get Flu Shots Before End of October

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan health officials are urging residents to get their annual flu vaccine as the 2026-27 flu season gets underway, with local health departments and pharmacies offering vaccinations across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions. For most people who need one dose, September and October are considered good times to get vaccinated, and the CDC says people should ideally be vaccinated by the end of October.

The recommendation comes as health departments, including the Ingham County Health Department, are holding vaccination clinics and encouraging residents not to wait until flu activity is widespread.

Dr. Nike Shoyinka, Ingham County’s medical health officer, said vaccination can provide protection not only for the person receiving the shot, but also for people around them who could face more serious complications from influenza.

“It not only keeps you safe, but also the people in your life who could have significant outcomes,” Shoyinka said. “If they do get infected, that might be worse than what you might have because of how there’s a difference in our immune systems.”

The CDC describes annual vaccination as the most important step people can take to reduce their risk of flu and its potentially serious complications. Vaccination can also reduce the severity of illness among people who become infected despite being vaccinated.

For the 2026-27 season, all influenza vaccines available in the United States are trivalent, meaning they are designed to protect against three influenza viruses. The CDC says all three components of this season’s vaccines were updated from the previous season, including protection targeting an influenza A(H3N2) subclade that circulated widely during the 2025-26 season.

Health officials say cost should not necessarily prevent people from getting vaccinated.

Michigan says most health insurance plans cover flu vaccination with little or no out-of-pocket cost. The state also has programs designed to provide vaccines at no cost to eligible uninsured and underinsured residents.

The Michigan Adult Vaccine Program provides vaccines at no cost to eligible adults 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured and receive care through participating providers, including local health departments and federally qualified health centers. Influenza vaccine availability through the program can vary by provider, so the state recommends contacting a local health department for information.

Children under 19 who meet eligibility requirements, including those who are uninsured, underinsured or enrolled in Medicaid, may qualify for vaccines through Michigan’s Vaccines for Children program.

Ingham County residents can receive flu vaccinations through the Ingham County Health Department’s immunization clinic at 5303 South Cedar Street in Lansing.

The health department offers appointments for Ingham County residents, along with limited first-come, first-served walk-in appointments. Current walk-in hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The county cautions that walk-in services can close during the day when patient volume is high.

In Jackson County, residents can make an appointment through the Jackson County Health Department’s immunization clinic at 1715 Lansing Avenue in Jackson.

The clinic is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with hours from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. each of those days. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 517-788-4468.

Residents in other Michigan counties can get flu vaccines through local health departments, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, community clinics and other participating providers. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends contacting providers ahead of time to confirm vaccine availability and whether an appointment is required.

The CDC says vaccination should continue even after October and throughout the flu season as long as influenza viruses are circulating and vaccine is available.

Shoyinka is urging Michigan residents to take advantage of the available clinics and other vaccination options.

“In order for us to keep flu activity down,” Shoyinka said, “I would implore all of our community members to consider getting the influenza vaccine.”