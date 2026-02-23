High-Speed Rail Debate Grows Ahead of Michigan Primary

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson is proposing a statewide high-speed rail network to connect Michigan’s major cities, including potential routes from Detroit to Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor to Traverse City. Benson, who currently serves as Michigan’s secretary of state, says the system could enhance economic growth, improve workforce mobility, support tourism, and expand regional transit options without necessarily raising taxes.

The candidate has not yet finalized how such a project would be funded, but she highlighted public-private partnerships and multi-state or international funding as potential avenues. Analysts note that building a true high-speed rail system with dedicated tracks could cost billions of dollars, while running faster trains on existing freight lines would be cheaper but slower. Michigan’s current rail infrastructure is primarily used by freight companies, which could limit the frequency and speed of passenger trains.

Benson envisions the system as a way to reverse population stagnation in Michigan, providing easier access between workplaces, education centers, and urban hubs. She also noted the potential for commuter rail services connecting smaller communities along major corridors. The state Department of Transportation is currently studying the feasibility of multiple passenger rail routes, including a Detroit-Lansing-Grand Rapids line and a potential north-south corridor to Traverse City.

Critics caution that large rail projects are expensive, often requiring significant upfront investment with uncertain financial returns. State Republican leaders, citing high costs in California rail projects, have expressed skepticism about the plan. Supporters argue that younger residents and workers increasingly value walkable communities and transit options, making the rail system a potential economic draw.

High-speed rail advocates, including members of the US High Speed Rail Association, emphasize that while upfront costs are high, operating trains can be profitable, and a well-connected system can drive tourism, business partnerships, and broader economic benefits. Benson’s proposal also aligns with a broader agenda to expand local and regional public transit.

Benson is competing for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination against Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, aiming to challenge the eventual GOP nominee. Reporting and analysis of Benson’s high-speed rail proposal was provided by Bridge Michigan.