Michigan House Budget Includes Cuts to General Fund

Lawmakers passed separate bills covering general government operations and statewide education spending, with votes largely falling along party lines, according to reporting from the Michigan Advance.

The proposed budget outlines a reduction in overall spending compared to the current fiscal year, including significant cuts to the state’s general fund.

Supporters of the plan say the approach is intended to control spending and avoid new taxes or fees, while critics have raised concerns about funding levels and priorities within the proposals.

The bills now move forward in the legislative process, where further negotiations are expected before a final state budget is adopted.