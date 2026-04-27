April 27, 2026
Local NewsMichigan News

Michigan House Budget Includes Cuts to General Fund

by Brian Ford0

LANSING, MI (WOWO) The Michigan House of Representatives approved major budget legislation following a late-night session that stretched into Wednesday evening.

Lawmakers passed separate bills covering general government operations and statewide education spending, with votes largely falling along party lines, according to reporting from the Michigan Advance.

The proposed budget outlines a reduction in overall spending compared to the current fiscal year, including significant cuts to the state’s general fund.

Supporters of the plan say the approach is intended to control spending and avoid new taxes or fees, while critics have raised concerns about funding levels and priorities within the proposals.

The bills now move forward in the legislative process, where further negotiations are expected before a final state budget is adopted.

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