Utilities Plan $1.4 Trillion Grid Expansion by 2030

According to Powerlines, the findings are based on utility earnings reports and forward-looking capital plans from major electric providers across the country. The study says spending is accelerating as utilities respond to rising demand from data centers and large industrial customers.

In Ohio, American Electric Power is among the utilities planning significant infrastructure investment, with billions allocated for transmission and system upgrades. Duke Energy is also included in the report, with major capital projects planned across its service regions according to the Ohio Captial Chronicle.

The analysis notes that utilities operate under regulated systems that allow recovery of approved capital costs through customer rates. In many cases, utilities also earn a regulated return on infrastructure investments, which can increase long-term revenue requirements.

Powerlines reports that much of the planned spending is tied to expanding grid capacity for new demand, particularly from data centers that require continuous and high-volume electricity usage. Utilities also cite reliability improvements and extreme weather preparedness as key drivers of investment.

Company filings referenced in the analysis indicate that utilities expect significant load growth over the next several years, requiring expanded transmission lines, substations, and supporting infrastructure.

Regulators in multiple states, including Ohio, will review portions of the proposed spending through future rate cases before costs are reflected in customer bills. The analysis concludes that while not all projected investment will directly translate into immediate rate increases, historical trends show a strong correlation between rising capital spending and higher utility rates over time.