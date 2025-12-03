Michigan-Indiana Border Resurvey to Begin

Lansing, Mi. (WOWO) — The roughly 110-mile border between Michigan and Indiana has remained largely undefined since its last official survey in 1827. Wooden markers placed by federal surveyors have mostly rotted, leaving some areas with potential for boundary disputes.

Efforts to clarify the line have included volunteer survey work and the establishment of a state commission in 2022, backed by an initial $500,000 appropriation. However, initial requests for proposals from private survey firms failed to yield responses according to Bridge Michigan.

State Senator Jonathan Lindsey, R-Coldwater, introduced legislation to allow county surveyors in Michigan’s five border counties to divide the project into manageable sections. The bill, passed unanimously in the state Senate, would extend the project’s timeline from January 1, 2026, to January 1, 2030, providing additional time for completion and reconciliation with Indiana officials.

The project aims to re-establish at least 100 mile markers and clarify ten potential areas of dispute identified in a 2024 survey. While much of the border is rural farmland, several communities, including the unincorporated town of Ray, straddle the line. Once finished, the border will be formally marked to prevent future uncertainty.