Troopers Make 281 Impaired Driving Arrests During Thanksgiving

Columbus, Oh. (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 11 fatalities in eight crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period, from Wednesday, November 26, through Sunday, November 30. Preliminary data show at least two crashes were related to impaired driving.

Troopers made 281 arrests for driving under the influence and 38 for drug-related offenses. Safety belt enforcement remained a priority, with 462 citations issued when occupants were found unbelted, despite Ohio’s seat belt law being a secondary violation.

In addition to fatal crashes, troopers responded to 766 total crashes, issued 287 distracted driving citations, and assisted 1,572 motorists during the five-day reporting period.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to stress safe driving practices and enforcement during high-traffic holidays to reduce fatalities and serious injuries.