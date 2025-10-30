Three Dead at Wright-Patterson

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB (WOWO) Wright-Patterson Air Force Base officials say three personnel were found dead between the evening of October 24 and the morning of October 25. Authorities have not disclosed details about the cause of death or the relationships among the individuals.

The deceased include 25-year-old 1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus of the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, 33-year-old Jaymee Prichard of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and 34-year-old Jacob Prichard, also of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, along with other agencies, are conducting a full investigation. Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, said the Air Force is committed to supporting families and co-workers as the investigation continues.