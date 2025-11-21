Michigan Life Expectancy and Illness Rates Lag Nationally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Costco is voluntarily recalling two prepared food items after the company discovered that the dressing may contain pieces of plastic. The affected products are the Caesar Salad and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad, sold at select Costco stores across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions.

The items were sold with sell-by dates of October 17 through November 9 and are identified by item number 11444. Costco and its dressing supplier, Ventura Foods, advise customers to stop consuming the products and return them to the store for a full refund.

For more information, customers can visit Costco’s website or contact their local store.