Michigan Report Examines Why Fewer Men Pursue College and Career Training

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan education officials are examining why men continue to fall behind women in college attainment and career training, with a new state report identifying barriers to postsecondary education and potential strategies to close the gap.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, known as MiLEAP, held a virtual press conference Wednesday to discuss the findings and recommendations. The report examines why boys and men are less likely than women to pursue and complete education beyond high school, including college degrees, career credentials and other postsecondary qualifications.

The disparity is reflected in statewide education data. According to the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, about 50 percent of women between the ages of 25 and 64 in Michigan hold an associate degree or higher. Among men in the same age range, the figure is just over 41 percent according to WILX.

That difference of roughly nine percentage points highlights a persistent challenge for Michigan as state leaders work to expand educational opportunities and prepare residents for the demands of the workforce.

The report examines factors that may contribute to the gap, including obstacles that can prevent men from pursuing additional education or completing a credential once they enroll. It also explores potential approaches to making postsecondary education more accessible and strengthening the connection between education and careers in high-demand industries.

State officials said the issue extends beyond college campuses. Differences in educational attainment can affect the availability of qualified workers, the state’s economic performance and Michigan’s long-term competitiveness as employers seek people with the skills and credentials needed to fill open positions.

Dr. Delsa D. Chapman, deputy superintendent of the Michigan Department of Education, highlighted the report’s recommendations during Wednesday’s discussion, including expanding access to literacy-focused professional development in community settings.

“The report recommends broader access to literacy professional learning across community settings,” Chapman said. “That is an important direction to explore with the partners who work with boys every day.”

The recommendation points to a broader effort to address educational challenges before they become obstacles to college enrollment, career training or credential completion. Greater access to literacy support and professional learning could give educators and community organizations additional tools to help boys develop skills that support long-term academic progress.

The report also emphasizes cooperation among schools, colleges, employers and state agencies. Officials discussed how those groups could work together to identify barriers, improve access to education and help more men obtain the qualifications needed to compete for jobs.

Michigan has taken steps to expand access to college and career training, but the latest figures show that increased access has not eliminated the gender gap in educational attainment. State leaders are now examining what additional changes may be needed to help more men pursue education after high school and complete programs that lead to recognized credentials.

The findings come as states and employers continue to focus on workforce preparation and the need to connect education with available career opportunities. For Michigan, improving postsecondary participation and completion among men could help address both educational disparities and the long-term need for a skilled workforce.

MiLEAP presented the report as a starting point for examining the challenges and identifying possible solutions. The department’s discussion focused on expanding opportunities, strengthening partnerships and ensuring more Michigan men can access the education and training needed to succeed.