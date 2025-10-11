Hours-Long Standoff Ends Early Friday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A long standoff ended early Friday morning at a northwest Fort Wayne house.

Police received a call about “some type of dispute involving neighbors” around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Broadmoor Ave. near Lima and Wallen Roads.

Reports say a man involved in the incident drove off and officers attempted to pull him over, but he led them on a chase before going back inside the home and barricading himself inside.

21 Alive News reports that the man refused to exit the home peacefully.

SWAT, Crisis Response and Air Support teams were called to assist just before 10 p.m., and just before 1 a.m. officers threw chemical irritants into the home, forcing the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, to surrender.