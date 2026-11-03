Michigan School Districts Seek Nearly $4 Billion in Bonds on Election Day

LANSING, MI (WOWO) — Michigan voters are being asked to approve nearly $4 billion in school bond funding Tuesday, as 42 school districts seek money for everything from major building renovations to new classrooms, heating and cooling systems and buses.

The requests are part of more than 100 school-related ballot questions across the state. The bond proposals come as districts confront aging buildings, rising construction costs and limited money available for major infrastructure projects.

An analysis cited by Bridge Michigan estimates public school buildings across the state need nearly $23 billion in repairs and upgrades — an amount exceeding Michigan’s entire K-12 education budget for the current fiscal year.

School districts generally rely on bonds to finance major construction and renovation projects because much of their regular operating money goes toward employee wages and benefits.

Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, told Bridge Michigan that bonds are often the only way districts can raise money for repairs, upgrades and new buildings.

He described the bond requests as “Band-Aids to the larger problem” of school infrastructure funding, arguing that Michigan needs a dedicated state funding source to help districts maintain their buildings.

The state has begun providing some assistance. In July, Michigan awarded $224 million in infrastructure grants to 31 school districts. Another $100 million in grants is available, but state officials acknowledge the funding falls short of the overall need.

Michigan Department of Education spokesperson Bob Wheaton said the department will continue working with lawmakers to secure additional infrastructure funding so students and educators have the facilities needed for learning.

Dearborn seeks largest bond

Dearborn Public Schools, the state’s third-largest school district, is asking voters to approve the largest bond proposal on Tuesday’s ballot: $1.5 billion.

The district says the money would pay for new schools, safety improvements, hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics learning spaces, renovations at every school and, eventually, air conditioning throughout the district.

Superintendent Mike Esseily said the proposal addresses substantial infrastructure needs. Some boiler systems are 50 to 60 years old, and the average age of a district building is 71 years.

Esseily described the proposal as a major investment in students and the district’s future.

If voters approve the bond, Dearborn would stop collecting its operating millage. Esseily said district leaders recognize the financial pressure facing residents and hope eliminating that tax collection will make the proposal more appealing.

Eastpointe seeks $99 million

Eastpointe Community Schools is asking voters to approve a $99 million bond for classroom and restroom upgrades, new heating and cooling systems and other improvements.

The district’s nearly century-old high school does not have air conditioning in its classrooms. The proposal also includes plans to combine the middle and high schools into one building and upgrade the district’s early learning center.

Superintendent Christina Gibson said consolidation would make additional college and career programming possible while reducing operating expenses such as cleaning and utilities.

Gibson acknowledged that families are dealing with rising costs. She said the district had explored other funding options, including seeking a state budget allocation and applying for infrastructure grants, before bringing the bond request to voters.

Districts trying again

Several districts are making another attempt to secure voter approval after previous bond proposals failed.

Gwinn Area Community Schools is seeking $24.95 million. It is the fifth time in recent years the district has tried to pass a bond.

Comstock Public Schools is asking for $23.7 million after voters rejected previous bond efforts in May 2026 and November 2025.

Brighton Area Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, Meridian Public Schools and Yale Public Schools are also seeking approval for bond proposals smaller than requests voters previously rejected in May.

Jason Helsen, associate executive director of Michigan School Business Officials, told Bridge Michigan that voters are asking important questions about bond proposals. He said the state’s infrastructure grant program also demonstrates that Michigan is confronting the larger question of how to pay for school building needs.

More than 100 school funding questions

Tuesday’s ballot includes several types of school funding proposals, not just bonds.

In addition to the 42 bond requests, voters will decide on:

14 sinking fund increases and nine sinking fund renewals.

14 school operating millage increases and 37 renewals.

Four intermediate school district millage increases and three renewals.

Sinking funds are funded through property taxes and allow districts to pay for certain projects as money becomes available, rather than borrowing through a bond.

Communities are also considering tax proposals for libraries, roads and public safety. Seven communities have marijuana-related proposals on the ballot.

The reporting by Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman highlights the growing challenge facing school districts: maintaining aging buildings while asking residents to take on additional costs at a time when household budgets are already under pressure.