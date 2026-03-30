Michigan Megasite Costs $261M, Factory Never Built

FLINT, MI (WOWO) Michigan taxpayers spent $261 million assembling a megasite near Flint Bishop Airport, only to see the factory it was meant to attract never materialize. The project, known as Project Grit, acquired more than 150 homes, demolished nearly half, and kept residents and lawmakers largely uninformed, according to reporting from Bridge Michigan.

Officials signed at least 100 nondisclosure agreements to keep negotiations confidential while offering as much as $27 billion in incentives to a semiconductor manufacturer that ultimately withdrew from the deal. State and local economic development leaders defended the effort as a necessary gamble to bring high-paying jobs to Genesee County, but critics described the approach as lacking transparency.

Documents obtained by Bridge Michigan show the project spent over $217 million acquiring property, $26.6 million on demolition, and millions more on professional services and contract management. Residents were often unaware their homes could be purchased and demolished, with notices limited to online postings and brief mentions in township meetings.

Early discussions involved multiple potential buyers, including Western Digital spinoffs and automakers, with state officials seeking to compete with other states for major industrial investment. Despite these efforts, no factory was ultimately committed, leaving a two-square-mile site cleared of homes but without a business tenant.

Critics, including state lawmakers, argue that the megasite demonstrates the risks of secrecy in economic development, while officials emphasize that Michigan remains competitive for large-scale projects, according to Bridge Michigan reporting.

For more details on the full investigation, Bridge Michigan provides in-depth coverage of Project Grit and its impact on Mundy Township residents.