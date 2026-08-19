Michigan State University Adds Courses Addressing Antisemitism and Islamophobia

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan State University is expanding its curriculum this fall with two undergraduate seminars focused on religious prejudice, as university leaders respond to concerns about antisemitism, Islamophobia and religious hate.

The two new courses will give students an opportunity to study the historical development of anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish prejudice, while examining how those forms of bias continue to appear in modern society.

The courses are part of broader efforts at MSU to create opportunities for students and staff to discuss religious hate and better understand its historical and contemporary impact.

One of the seminars, UGS 201-738, will examine Islam, including its history and beliefs, while also exploring the development of anti-Muslim attitudes and prejudice.

A second course, UGS 201-740, will focus on antisemitism. Students will examine antisemitism throughout history and in modern times, including prominent tropes and themes associated with anti-Jewish prejudice.

The courses come as religious hate crimes and incidents of bias have drawn increasing attention across the country.

MSU is also continuing to hold campus conversations addressing antisemitism and Islamophobia. Those discussions are open to university students and staff and are designed to provide opportunities for education and dialogue.

The next campus conversation is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

Michigan State says the courses and discussions are intended to give members of the university community additional tools for recognizing and understanding religious prejudice.

More information about the new seminars and MSU’s efforts addressing antisemitism and Islamophobia is available through Michigan State University according to WLIX News10 Lansing.

The university’s expansion of its curriculum follows a broader national conversation about religious discrimination and the role colleges and universities can play in educating students about hate and prejudice.