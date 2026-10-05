NIPSCO Energy Assistance Programs Open for Eligible Customers as Winter Heating Season Approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — NIPSCO is reminding eligible customers that several energy assistance programs are now open as the winter heating season approaches.

The utility says customers who need help paying their residential natural gas bills can apply for assistance through the NIPSCO Hardship Program, SERV, which stands for Supply Energy Resources to Veterans, and SILVER, or Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resources.

Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2027, or until available funding runs out. Eligible customers can receive a benefit of up to $500 per year toward their NIPSCO residential gas utility bills.

The announcement comes after NIPSCO’s temporary suspension of residential electric disconnections for nonpayment and its pause on collection activities ended Wednesday.

NIPSCO says customers should take advantage of available assistance before winter weather arrives, particularly households that may have difficulty keeping up with higher energy costs during the colder months.

“Supporting our customers and communities is especially important during the winter heating season,” NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Parisi said in a company news release. “As customers prepare for the colder months ahead, we encourage them to explore the resources available and apply early for programs that may help meet their household needs.”

The NIPSCO Hardship Program is designed to assist eligible customers who meet income requirements and have difficulty paying their residential gas bills.

NIPSCO also offers programs targeted toward veterans and seniors.

The SERV program provides assistance to qualifying veterans and active-duty military members. Applicants must meet income requirements and have an eligible NIPSCO residential gas account.

The SILVER program is available to qualifying NIPSCO customers who are at least 60 years old and meet the program’s income and account requirements.

NIPSCO says the assistance programs can provide a one-time benefit of up to $500 toward an eligible residential gas account. Customers should apply as early as possible because funding is limited and applications will only be accepted while money remains available.

The utility is also directing customers to Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded program that helps eligible households with heating and utility costs. That program runs through April 30, 2027, for the current assistance season.

Eligibility and income limits vary depending on the program and the size of a customer’s household.

NIPSCO says customers who are struggling to pay their bills should review all available assistance options rather than waiting until their account becomes seriously past due.

More information about the NIPSCO Hardship Program and the company’s other assistance programs is available through NIPSCO’s customer assistance resources. Customers can also contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726.

The utility is encouraging eligible customers to apply early as colder weather moves into northern Indiana and household energy needs increase.