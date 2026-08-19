Indiana Flooding: 9 Things Hoosiers Need to Know About Shelters, Damage and Recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Hoosiers dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding are being urged to put safety first as communities across Indiana begin the difficult process of recovery.

Severe storms have produced widespread flooding, power outages and significant damage to homes, businesses, roads and other infrastructure. Gov. Mike Braun declared a statewide disaster emergency as the storms intensified, mobilizing the Indiana National Guard and seeking federal assistance.

President Donald Trump has since approved a presidential emergency declaration for Indiana, providing federal support for the state’s emergency response. At least seven people have died in storm-related incidents, according to state and national reports, while hundreds of structures have been affected and thousands of residents have been displaced.

The flooding has been particularly severe in central and eastern Indiana. The White River reached record levels in portions of the state, while some communities saw streets become waterways and residents evacuated by boat.

For residents who have been forced from their homes or are now returning to damaged properties, Free Press Indiana reporter Dylan Peers McCoy outlined nine key steps for navigating the emergency and recovery process.

Anyone facing an immediate threat should call 911.

Residents who need a place to stay can use the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s online shelter map to locate open emergency shelters. The American Red Cross also maintains a shelter locator through its website and mobile app and can be reached at 1-800-RED CROSS, or 800-733-2767.

The Red Cross shelter information includes locations, operating hours and whether individual shelters accept pets according to WNDU.

People who have evacuated can also contact their township trustee. Depending on the circumstances, trustees may be able to provide assistance to residents who have been forced from their homes.

Reporting flood damage is another important step, even though a damage report is not the same thing as an application for financial assistance.

Indiana residents can report storm damage through Indiana 211 by dialing 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966. Damage can also be reported through the state’s online disaster-damage reporting system.

Free Press Indiana reports that local officials are encouraging residents to report damage because the information can help communities document the scope of the disaster and potentially support requests for state and federal assistance.

State officials continue to assess damage as recovery operations move forward. Indiana Department of Homeland Security officials are collecting damage information as communities work to determine the full extent of losses.

Travelers should also check road conditions before heading out.

Flooding can leave roads damaged, covered with debris or completely impassable even after water begins to recede. Indiana residents can check state travel advisories through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and use Indiana’s 511 travel-information system for road closures, incidents and other conditions.

Officials continue to stress that motorists should never attempt to drive through floodwater.

For residents whose homes are threatened by rising water, electrical safety is critical.

Free Press Indiana’s guidance, citing federal health and emergency-safety recommendations, says homeowners should turn off power before evacuating if flooding puts the home at risk and it can be done safely.

After the water recedes, residents should not simply turn the electricity back on and begin using appliances. Gas and electrical service should remain shut off before reentry when flooding has affected the property.

Flooded appliances should be unplugged, and FEMA recommends having an electrician inspect the home before electrical service is restored.

Returning home after a flood also requires caution.

Residents should wait until floodwaters have receded and local officials have determined that an area is safe before going back. Once they arrive, homeowners should look carefully for structural problems, including sagging ceilings, leaning walls or damaged roofs.

The danger may not be limited to the water or the structure itself. Animals can seek shelter inside flooded homes, and Purdue Extension guidance recommends making noise while approaching the property to help alert any animals that may be inside.

Homeowners should also preserve documentation of their losses.

That means keeping receipts for emergency expenses, including temporary lodging, food, cleaning supplies and other costs associated with the disaster.

Photographs and video can be particularly important. Residents should document flood damage throughout the home and on their property before beginning major cleanup. Free Press Indiana also recommends recording appliance serial numbers as part of that documentation.

Those records can help homeowners establish the extent of their losses when dealing with insurers or disaster-assistance programs.

Mold is another major concern after floodwaters enter a home.

Items capable of absorbing water and developing mold — including upholstered furniture, pillows and clothing — may need to be discarded or thoroughly dried. Food exposed to floodwater should be thrown away.

The cleanup process should not begin until it is safe to enter the property and residents have documented the damage.

Insurance coverage is also an important part of the recovery process, but homeowners should not assume a standard homeowners policy will pay for flood damage.

Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover water damage caused by flooding. Residents who purchased separate flood insurance can file a claim under that policy, while comprehensive auto insurance will typically cover flood-related damage to a vehicle.

Homeowners should contact their insurance company as soon as possible to determine what coverage applies and what documentation is required.

The broader recovery effort comes as Indiana continues to assess the damage from one of the state’s most significant flooding disasters in decades.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Indiana 211 is being used to collect damage assessments, while federal and state officials work on determining the scope of assistance available to affected communities.

For residents, the immediate priorities remain straightforward: get to a safe location, follow evacuation and emergency instructions, avoid flooded roads and damaged structures, document losses, preserve receipts and contact the appropriate agencies and insurers.

The recovery could take considerably longer than the time it takes for floodwaters to disappear.