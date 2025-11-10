Michigan Trial Courts: Less Local Pressure, More State Oversight

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan’s trial courts, which cost $1.2 billion annually to operate, could see a major funding overhaul under sweeping new recommendations from the Michigan Judicial Council.

According to Bridge Michigan, the council proposes shifting funding and fee collections from local governments to the state through a centralized Trial Court Fund housed in the Department of Treasury. The fund would collect all court-generated revenue and handle delinquent collections, allowing judges to focus on administering justice rather than raising revenue.

Currently, 58% of trial court costs are covered by local governments, 15% by the state, and the remainder from federal grants and court fees. Courts vary widely in how fees are imposed, creating potential conflicts of interest and unequal outcomes, according to State Court Administrator Tom Boyd.

The proposal includes:

A statewide formula for court costs and determining a defendant’s ability to pay.

Centralized collections managed by the Treasury Department.

Distribution of funds back to local courts based on staffing and operational needs.

State and local shared responsibility for new court facilities and major renovations.

Judges retaining discretion over crime-specific fines and restitution to victims.

Supporters say the plan would make fees fairer, reduce financial pressures on judges, and build public trust. Critics note the complexity of implementing a statewide collection system and the potential need for additional state resources.

“This is a big, complex issue, but it’s time to consider a fairer, more efficient funding model,” said former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack.

The recommendations now go to the Michigan Legislature for review, with lawmakers expected to consider the plan by May 2026.