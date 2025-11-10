Midwest Comparison: Indiana Outperforms Neighbors

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana ranks 19th in the nation for weight and overall health, according to a new WalletHub study. The study analyzed obesity rates, diet quality, exercise habits, and access to healthy food.

Indiana ranks ahead of neighboring Midwest states including Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. States with the lowest rankings for weight and health-related concerns include West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The study highlights areas for improvement in nutrition, physical activity, and access to healthy food, even in states performing above the national median.