Police Collaboration Thwarts Potential Street Racing In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies helped prevent illegal street racing and reckless driving incidents in Fort Wayne on Friday night, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

After receiving reports of a possible large car rally and street racing activity on November 7, ISP increased patrols in the area and deployed a helicopter to assist with surveillance. The operation brought together officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the New Haven Police Department.

In total, 35 officers participated in the joint patrols, focusing on locations where large groups of vehicles were expected to gather. Police said that when officers approached these gatherings, most crowds dispersed before any major disruptions could occur.

The proactive patrols resulted in 32 traffic citations, 59 warnings, and several misdemeanor arrests. Officers also pursued a stolen vehicle during the evening; the chase ended safely, and the vehicle was recovered without incident.

Indiana State Police praised the joint effort as a success, noting that the visible law enforcement presence likely deterred dangerous driving behavior.