Midwest Storm Threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Forecasters say storms across the Upper Midwest could spill into northern Indiana, with a higher threat building later this week.

Alex McGinnis with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says areas like Minnesota and Wisconsin will see the first round of stronger storms.

“We could see a few stronger storms, maybe even an isolated severe storm in northern Indiana,” McGinnis says. “Places like Lafayette, Kokomo, South Bend and Fort Wayne have the better chance.”

He says the bigger concern comes Tuesday.

“We’re expecting more widespread storms to our north, from Chicago into Michigan,” McGinnis says. “But some of those stronger storms could drift south of that area, especially north of Interstate 70.”

McGinnis says warm, humid air will help fuel storms.

“We’ll have winds out of the south and southwest bringing in higher temperatures and humidity,” he says. “A slow-moving cold front to our north and west will help focus that moisture and allow storms to develop.”

He adds this time of year typically brings an uptick in severe weather.

“Late April into May and early June is when we usually become more active,” McGinnis says. “We expect that pattern to pick up this week and into next week.”