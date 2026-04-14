Trump Says Iran’s Navy ‘Obliterated’ As US Enforces Hormuz Blockade — But Key Threat Remains

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump said that Iran’s navy is “completely obliterated,” but the small, fast attack vessels the U.S. did not prioritize remain among the most dangerous threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said 158 Iranian vessels were destroyed in U.S.–Israeli strikes and warned that any remaining boats approaching U.S. forces would be “immediately eliminated” as the military moves to enforce a blockade of the strait.

But defense analysts say those smaller vessels — along with mines, drones and coastal missile systems — form the backbone of Iran’s strategy in the narrow waterway, allowing Tehran to disrupt traffic without fully shutting it down.

Recent reporting indicates more than 60% of Iran’s fast attack fleet — operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — remains intact despite weeks of strikes that officials say sank more than 150 larger vessels.

Those smaller, fast-moving boats — along with mines, drones and coastal missile systems — form the backbone of Iran’s asymmetric strategy, giving Tehran enough capability to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz without fully shutting it down.

Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply moves through the strait, and analysts say Iran does not need to block it outright to have a global impact.

Even a limited mix of those capabilities — a handful of mines, sporadic missile fire or harassment from fast-moving boats — can be enough to raise risk, slow traffic and drive up global energy prices.

“It doesn’t take much to disrupt commercial traffic through a constrained maritime choke point,” former U.S. 5th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan told Fox News Digital.

While U.S. strikes have devastated Iran’s larger naval vessels, much of its smaller fleet remains intact.

Analysts often describe Iran as operating two naval forces: a conventional fleet that has taken heavy losses, and a parallel Revolutionary Guard navy built around fast boats, mines and drones that remains largely intact.

Those vessels are central to Iran’s strategy in the narrow waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

“You might just end up getting hit by an Iranian drone. You might end up being hit by Iranian anti-ship cruise missile or you might end getting hit by Iranian kamikaze surface robotic naval system,” Can Kasapoglu told Fox News Digital. “Maybe it’s only a 5% chance, but that alone causes a spike in insurance rates…”

Fast attack craft are difficult to track and target. They can disperse, blend into civilian maritime traffic and operate in swarms — overwhelming defenses or exploiting gaps in coverage.

Even a small number of remaining vessels can pose a persistent threat, analysts say, particularly in a confined waterway where reaction times are limited.

The U.S. blockade now places American naval forces in closer and more sustained contact with those remaining Iranian assets.

Trump warned that any Iranian vessels approaching U.S. forces would be “immediately eliminated,” signaling a more aggressive posture as U.S. ships move to control traffic through the strait.

That raises the risk of rapid escalation, analysts say, particularly in an environment where small boats, drones and commercial vessels are operating in close proximity.

But the most disruptive tool may be naval mines, which are relatively cheap to deploy but can have an outsized impact on shipping due to the uncertainty they create.

Unlike missiles or drones, which can be tracked and intercepted, mines can sit undetected in the water, with some designed to detonate only after a ship passes over them multiple times. That makes them harder to locate and forces commercial vessels to assume risk even when no attack has occurred.

Iran is believed to possess thousands of naval mines, though only a small number would be needed to disrupt traffic in the strait.

Recent reporting has suggested that as few as 10 to 12 mines may have been deployed or prepared, though U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed exact figures. Confirming their exact number and location requires physically detecting them on the seafloor — a process that takes time and a presence in the strait.

Mining operations can be particularly difficult to counter because of that uncertainty, said Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“You kind of have to catch them in action,” he told Fox News Digital, describing the challenge of stopping smaller vessels used to deploy mines.

If mines are suspected, U.S. and allied forces focus on identifying and securing narrow transit lanes rather than clearing the entire strait at once.

That process typically begins with sonar and unmanned underwater vehicles scanning the seabed for mine-like objects. Once detected, those objects are either marked and avoided or destroyed using remotely operated systems that place small explosive charges next to the mine.

Because many of these systems are deployed remotely, ships conducting mine countermeasure operations can remain outside the most dangerous areas while using drones and underwater vehicles to carry out detection and disposal.

The tools the U.S. would rely on have also changed.

In 2025, the Navy decommissioned several Bahrain-based Avenger-class minesweepers — aging ships that had long been used to detect and neutralize mines in the Gulf — and replaced them with newer systems centered around the littoral combat ship.

Rather than entering mine-threat areas directly, those ships act as platforms for unmanned systems that can be deployed remotely to locate and disable mines.

U.S. forces already have targeted Iranian mine-laying vessels and related naval assets in the strait, but large-scale mine-clearing operations likely would come later, after the threat environment is further reduced.

Capabilities are not limited to a single platform, Donegan said, noting that the systems used to detect and neutralize mines can be deployed from a range of vessels.

“We’re not the only ones with that capability,” he said, emphasizing that allied and regional navies can also contribute to mine-clearing operations and the protection of commercial shipping.

“The world economy needs a maritime coalition with allies,” said Kasapoglu. “If there is a time for the Europeans to step up, especially for Western Europeans — France, Britain, all these naval nations, to pay for decades long of security provided by American military might, it is right now.”

Questions remain about how newer systems perform under real-world conditions.

A recent Pentagon testing report found there was insufficient data to fully assess the effectiveness of key mine-hunting and mine-clearing technologies deployed on littoral combat ships, while earlier testing flagged reliability and availability issues with some of the unmanned systems.

Even so, clearing mines and restoring shipping would likely be a multinational effort, with U.S. forces working alongside allies to secure transit lanes, escort vessels and gradually expand safe passage along the waterway.

The immediate challenge is restoring enough confidence for global shipping to resume — a process that could force U.S. and allied navies into sustained escort operations while insurers and energy markets recalibrate around persistent risk in the Strait.

Rather than an immediate return to normal traffic, vessels would likely move in smaller, controlled groups under military protection, with safe corridors expanding as threats are identified and cleared.

And as long as Iran retains even a reduced ability to deploy mines, launch drones or harass vessels, the risk to one of the world’s most critical oil routes is unlikely to disappear entirely — leaving global markets, military planners and political leaders navigating a prolonged period of uncertainty.