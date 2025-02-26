Human Trafficking Arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Deputies in Delaware County arrested a man linked to human trafficking from Mexico Sunday after he was pulled over for a DUI.

A Delaware County Deputy pulled over Sergio Velasco Mil for driving erratically Sunday evening. Velasco Mil was driving drunk when he was pulled over and also showed police a fake ID.

He later admitted to the Sheriff’s Office that he paid for trafficking people from Mexico to Indiana. Those people were then forced to work at a local restaurant to pay their debts back to Velasco Mil with interest.

When Velasco Mil was arrested, he had nearly $20,000 in cash, which he said was collected as payment from the people he had trafficked.

The Sheriff’s office says they are working with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the case.

Velasco Mil faces 10 charges, including human trafficking, forgery, and driving while intoxicated.