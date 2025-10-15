AEP Plans To Fill Wetlands To Power Google Data Center In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — American Electric Power (AEP) is seeking permission from state regulators to temporarily fill nearly an acre of protected wetlands in Fort Wayne as part of a project to power Google’s forthcoming data center.

According to filings with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), AEP plans to construct a temporary access road in order to install new metal transmission poles. The power line extension would run from the existing AEP Allen Substation to an area near Paul Harding Junior High School, connecting the facility to the regional electrical grid.

The utility says the work is essential for the data center project to move forward and has committed to restoring the wetlands once construction is complete.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the proposal has raised environmental concerns, as the affected area includes federally protected wetlands, which serve as critical habitats and help with flood control and water purification.

IDEM is currently accepting public comments on the potential impact the project could have on water quality. Members of the public have until October 31 to submit feedback.

Comments can be mailed to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Water Quality, 100 N. Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Submissions can also be sent via fax at 317-232-8406.

https://www.21alivenews.com/2025/10/15/aep-requests-temporary-filling-wetlands-help-power-fort-wayne-google-data-center/