February 17, 2024
Minor Fire Breaks Out in Fort Wayne Apartment Building

by Heather Starr

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An apartment fire caused 15 residents to evacuate into cold temperatures Friday night.

Just before 9 PM, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an alarm signaling smoke in an apartment building located on Tennessee Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered residents safely evacuated outside the building, with minor smoke detected in the second-floor hallway. They quickly located the source of the smoke, which was found to be a fire working its way through the attic and wall area.

Crews deployed lines to extinguish the fire in under 15 minutes, while other crews made sure all occupants evacuated the immediate area, including a lucky canine who emerged from a neighboring apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but early assessments reveal minor smoke, water, and fire damage to the building. No injuries were reported.

