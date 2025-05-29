Bill To Support Food Truck Vendors Has Been Signed Into Law

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — The food truck industry has been on the rise since the pandemic, becoming one of the fastest-growing small business concepts.

Now, State Representative Joanna King’s bill creates a statewide mobile retail food establishment license so food truck vendors can go county-to-county in Indiana without having to obtain a local license or permit in each location.

It also establishes a standard for the license, inspection, and standards for the operation of the mobile retail food establishment.

King says they are making it as easy as possible to own and operate a business no matter where in the state.