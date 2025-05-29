May 29, 2025
Indiana News

Bill To Support Food Truck Vendors Has Been Signed Into Law

by David Scheie0
food truck, car wallpapers, food, truck, car, cartoon, vehicle, automotive, automobile

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — The food truck industry has been on the rise since the pandemic, becoming one of the fastest-growing small business concepts.

Now, State Representative Joanna King’s bill creates a statewide mobile retail food establishment license so food truck vendors can go county-to-county in Indiana without having to obtain a local license or permit in each location.

It also establishes a standard for the license, inspection, and standards for the operation of the mobile retail food establishment.

King says they are making it as easy as possible to own and operate a business no matter where in the state.

Related posts

Death Penalty Ordered Vacated in Evansville Family Killings

Kayla Blakeslee

Museum Exhibit Features Indiana’s Prehistoric Beasts

Dean Jackson

Attorney General Asks Residents to Contact FCC on Robocalls

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.