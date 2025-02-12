Monday Night Shooting In Fort Wayne Left One Teenager Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A witness told Fort Wayne Police that he accompanied the victim in Monday Night’s shooting because she feared that a planned trade of a pair of shoes and a gun was a setup.

The pair met with 16-year-old Jamir Benson and an unidentified male near the Black Pine Flats Apartments.

After Benson tried the shoes on he reportedly asked the person with him for a gun he was holding.

That’s when Benson allegedly grabbed the bag with the shoes and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene.

21-Alive reports that cell phone data tied the device the girl had been texting to the shooting scene and then to the home Benson fled to afterward.

Jamir Benson is charged with felony murder and robbery.