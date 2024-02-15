More Funding for Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen County councilors have narrowly approved additional funding measures that will help to keep the new jail construction on track.



A federal judge recently sided with the ACLU, who has said that if something is not done about conditions at the jail soon then the federal government may have to step in.



To avoid that, the Allen County Council has passed a bond plan by a 4-to-3 to pay off the $328 million project that will build a new county jail. It solidifies, for the first time, a plan for the county to pay for a new jail to be built.



This most recent measure would tack an additional $5.9 million onto the new jail project. The plan now has to be approved by the state. If it is approved, construction on the new jail can begin. which is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2027.