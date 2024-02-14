The Defiance City Council Made Strides In Design Work On A Pair Of Roundabouts During Tuesday’s Meeting

DEFIANCE, Ohio, (WOWO) — The legislation passed 6-1 with only one At Large Council Member, Steve Waxler, voting no.

It allows a contract with the engineering firm Strand Associates, Inc., at a cost of $629,024.

The company would be tasked to design two roundabouts.

One at Ralston Avenue and Latchaw Drive, and the other at Anthony Wayne Boulevard, both close to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

According to the ordinance, the city has received a $1.78 million grant for the roundabouts’ construction.

The complete cost will be between $2.5 and 3 million dollars.