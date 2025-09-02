Motorcyclist Killed in Mercer County Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Mercer County man is dead after a crash Sunday evening involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 274. Investigators say 70-year-old Roger Brockman of Coldwater was driving a Ford truck and attempting to turn east onto State Route 274 when he collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle, driven by 45-year-old Timothy Betts of Ada, was traveling south on U.S. 127 and attempting to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone at the time of the crash. Betts, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike. He was taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says this marks the fourth fatal crash in Mercer County so far this year.

The Chickasaw Fire Department, St. Henry Squad, and MCERV assisted at the scene. The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.